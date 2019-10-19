CLEMMONS, N.C. — Santa Barbara Charburger

Toasted Sourdough Bread

Chunky Avocado – about ¼ cup

Caramelized Onions – about two tablespoons

Cheese – two slices

Hamburger patty - two patties about ¼ pound each

Tomato – two slices

Lettuce – about 1 ½ ounces

Pickles – six pickle chips

Mayonnaise – to taste

- Caramelize sliced onions in a saucepan over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil until soft and golden.

- Form two hamburger patties from 80/20 beef, about 4” in diameter. Grill to medium or medium rare as desired, about 3 – 4 minutes each side. Add cheese during the last two minutes of grilling.

- Cut avocado in half, remove pit and scoop in bowl. Salt to taste. Mash until chunky.

- Lightly spread sourdough bread with butter and toast. Spread one side with mayonnaise to taste.

- To assemble, stack cheeseburgers on top of each other, and then top with chunky avocado, about one tablespoon of onions, sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and top with remaining toasted sourdough . Enjoy!

Double Charburger with Cheese

Toasted Sesame Seed Buns

Caramelized Onions – about two tablespoons

Cheese - two slices

Hamburger patty -two patties about ¼ pound each

Tomato - two slices

Lettuce – about 1 ½ ounces

Pickles - about six chips

Mayonnaise to taste

- Caramelize sliced onions in a saucepan over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil until soft and golden.

- Form a hamburger patty from 80/20 beef, about 4” in diameter. Grill to medium or medium rare as desired, about 3 – 4 minutes each side. Add cheese during the last two minutes of grilling.

- Lightly toast the sesame seed buns and spread the top bun with mayonnaise.

- Assemble the burger with about one tablespoon of onions, sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and add the patty. Enjoy!