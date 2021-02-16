Habitat for Humanity dedicates condo to Greensboro postal worker

A second-generation Habitat homeowner, Tarikah Etheridge, 28, is one of the youngest single persons to qualify for homeownership.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity's local branch has dedicated a two-bedroom condominium to a young woman from Greensboro.

Tarikah Etheridge, 28, is a second-generation Habitat homeowner. She works for the USPS and meets all the rigorous requirements of Habitat for Humanity. She is one of the youngest single persons to qualify for homeownership, Habitat Greensboro said.

Her dedication to helping her community is what has set her apart for the award, Habitat Greensboro said.

PHOTOS | Habitat Greensboro, dedicates new home! 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

“Tarikah has worked side-by-side with dedicated professionals and volunteers to build safe, affordable housing in other areas, an important qualifying responsibility, which sets an important example to her and community. The other significant benefit of her new home is she has a mortgage and is building equity in a home that is hers, generating property taxes to fund city, county services, infrastructure and public schools,” Habitat Greensboro president and CEO David Kolosieke said.

The ceremony took place just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.