67-year-old woman becomes first time homeowner with the help of Habitat for Humanity in Winston-Salem

Hazel Griffin, 67, is getting a house built in the historic Dreamland Park neighborhood in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman is about to become a first-time homeowner.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Hazel Griffin, 67, is getting a house built in the historic Dreamland Park neighborhood in Winston-Salem. This historical and once-thriving community went down after renovations.

Mayor Allen Joines and council member Annette Scippio came out to a ceremony supporting Griffin's new home as they've been advocating for the revitalization of Dreamland Park.

Griffin is a cancer survivor with a few ongoing health issues, including vertigo. "I really love my home. I really do," Griffin expressed. She's looking forward to the large outdoor porch space and being able to quietly enjoy it without dealing with loud music from her neighbors.

For a while, Griffin wasn't sure if she would be able to maintain all of the things that came with being a homeowner. Griffin said, “Some of the older people in my family said, ‘Oh no, let the landlord take care of things that need fixing.’ You just sometimes get caught up in one way of thinking.”

Luckily for her, the Habitat program offers classes homeowners are required to take. "My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner," she said. Her new Habitat home symbolizes a new beginning for Dreamland Park. The revitalization of this neighborhood has brought excitement to the people who grew up there.

“I’ll know that this house is mine,” she said. “I won’t have to fight for a parking space. I can plant flowers. I can sit outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s never too late! No one can tell me I can’t own a home. Without God and Habitat, I wouldn’t be where I am now. I look forward to many happy years here."

