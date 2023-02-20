Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to Greensboro woman

Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 520 families in Greensboro. Now, they're celebrating a home dedication for Tamara.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Habitat Greensboro celebrated a home dedication for Tamara over the weekend.

This home was the final of five homes built in the Lincoln Heights community in partnership with the City of Greensboro and with North Carolina Disaster Recovery Funds.

“It has been a journey, but with [Habitat Greensboro], they made everything so wonderful, Tamara shared. "They made us feel like we are accomplishing something. Have you ever thought about when a baby’s getting dedicated, how they give the baby back to God, and how they have this big ceremony? This is how I feel about my house. It’s like a ceremony with upstanding people who helped me, who say you can do it. You can do it because we work hard to be successful people in America, and I’m so grateful for Habitat, especially the construction workers who work hand in hand to bring things together. At the kickoff, it was just a frame. Now, everything was brought together. It’s so beautiful that everybody brought it together in unity. Thank you so much.”

Habitat Greensboro’s Home Dedications represent months of hard work and dedication on the part of future homeowners.

"Over these last many months, Tamara has demonstrated responsibility and a work ethic," David Kolosieke, Habitat Greensboro President and CEO said. "To put the time in the classroom, put the time in the hours building homes with others, participating with the volunteers and the staff to build her own home here. So today is our ceremonial passing of the stewardship of the building process, representing our confidence in you and the responsibility you’ve demonstrated up to this point. We’re very proud of you for what you’ve accomplished. And we are proud to be able to count you among the Habitat Homeowners here in this community."

Tamara’s journey to homeownership is nearly complete. In the coming weeks, she will work with Habitat Greensboro’s Homeownership Department to complete her pre-closing process before signing the paperwork and officially becoming a homeowner. Over the next 20-30 years, she will pay an affordable mortgage, providing her with the safety and stability that only a home can provide.

About Habitat Greensboro

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro works towards a vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.

Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 520 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Kenya, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.