GPD will play against local barbers in a charity basketball game for a community event to get kids ready to go back to school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heads Up Barber Shop is putting the finishing touches on its sixth annual "Heads Up For Our Youth" back to school event.

After missing out on the fun last year, the team from Heads Up Barbershop wanted to put a special twist on this year's event.

The team at Heads Up is all about the youth. That's why not only will this year's event make sure the kids are properly prepared for school, but it will feature a performance from an up-and-coming music group from our backyard.

Not only will there be plenty of resources for kids and parents. There will also be a barber vs Greensboro Police Department basketball game.

Kim Isaac is the Communications Director for Heads up For our Youth, she says they do events like this to help support the community

"We want this to be a platform for children. Entrepreneurs come here, doctors come here, lawyers come here, business owners. We want this to be a safe haven for youth. We want them to feel safe, motivated and inspired. Any nugget they need. We want them to know they can get it here."

This event runs from 1 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, August 22nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House.

There will be a bookbag drive, early voting registration, health screening clinic, covid vaccinations, and covid testing all on-site. Plus each person that takes a covid test, gets a $10 gift card.

But there is still more, at halftime, there will a special performance by the 'Collective'. A music group made up of 4 teens from Greensboro.