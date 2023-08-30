People in Guilford County remember Heddie Dawkins, a year after her death

The 81-year-old's disappearance captivated the Triad in the summer of 2022. One year after an officer found her dead, neighbors are still showing their support.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy one year ago Wednesday.

After a weeks-long search from law enforcement and the High Point community 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins was found dead.

Although Dawkins wasn’t found alive family said they have a sense of closure and relief knowing she’s in a better place.

During a fellowship event Wednesday at Jamestown Park family and friends shared memories of Dawkins.

Bert and Theresa Dawkins helped organize the remembrance ceremony for their mother.

"We're just here to honor our Mother and what she went through one year ago today," Bert said.

Dawkins suffered from dementia and wandered from her High Point home, prompting a silver alert and a week-long search from High Point Police and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The community formed volunteer groups on their own and searched for days later finding her body in the woods less than a mile from her home.

Foul play was not suspected.

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said it wasn't the outcome they wanted.

"We can maybe forgive ourselves too because we feel like we failed as a group we walked away feeling defeated," Stroud said.

A lasting impact is left on those who were a part of the search party who have loved ones battling dementia.

"We did everything we could to learn about Alzheimer's and dementia and neuroplasticity it completely changed how we view everything and because of my experience with Ms.Heddie, we were able to care for my mother-and-law and give her things she didn't have before," a member of last years search party said.

Purple balloons blow in the wind, and Heddie's banners hung high at Jamestown Park to symbolize their support for those battling the deadly disease.

"Sometimes you react to situations. I wish we were proactive on the situation so that's what we're learning now, Bert said. "With Alzheimer's since it's affected us personally we've gotten involved there are so many other people going through it now. It's far too many silver alerts for people missing."

Bert said his family is looking at other ways to keep Heddie's memory alive.