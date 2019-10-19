CLEMMONS, N.C. — Students at West Forsyth High School, along with volunteers from Little Richard's barbeque, helped prepare over 108,000 meals Saturday to help in child starvation.

The meals will be delivered to less fortunate kids around the world with the help of the Feed My Starving Children organization.

For the past year, Little Richard’s BBQ has put on “Meal for Meal Mondays” at all 5 of their locations to raise funds for the event. For every meal sold on Mondays, Little Richard’s provides a meal for a starving child around the world.

