Professional soccer team coming to Triad amid High Point stadium upgrades

The professional soccer season is set to start in 2024.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point announced plans to move forward with upgrades to Truist Point, with the goal of bringing a professional men's soccer team to the stadium.

The $36.1 million stadium holds 5,000 fans and will be enhanced for soccer matches prior to the inaugural season in 2024.

High Point City Council established a strategic goal to create a downtown catalyst project to increase the commercial tax base and create a public gathering space to draw more residents and visitors year-round.

The plan had an original target of $100 million in tax base growth around the stadium over a ten-year period following completion of construction. The target was surpassed ahead of schedule and is projected to hit $300 million within a ten-year window.

"By bringing the world's game to the Triad, we will create countless opportunities for those who want to access the sport and lift up the community both on and off the field," Megan Oglesby, Principal Investor of NC Pro Soccer, said.

The Triad is an ideal soccer market with a local population of $1.6 million within 12 cities and is home to multiple club and recreational teams that will create a dynamic ecosystem of players, soccer enthusiasts, and a diverse community of fans.

Mayor Jay Wagner supports the renovations and is excited to bring additional economic development to High Point through professional soccer.

“The partnership with NC Pro Soccer is another opportunity for the City of High Point to position Truist Point stadium as a destination for all to come and enjoy. Our community has embraced baseball, and we are thrilled to welcome soccer fans in the near future,” says Wagner.