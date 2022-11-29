High Point Fire Department's Battalion Chief Randy Campbell dies after cancer battle

He was 65 years old.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point firefighter community is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Randy Campbell.

According to his obituary, he was 65 years old.

Fire department officials said he died after a long-time battle with cancer.

Chief Campbell was also the Chief Mechanic for years, making him a valuable member of the department. The High Point Fire Department shared the following heartfelt message on its Facebook page.

It is with great sadness we must share the passing of Battalion Chief Randy Campbell after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chief Campbell served as the Chief Mechanic of our shop for many years and was a valuable member of our department, he will be missed dearly. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

