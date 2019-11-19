GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fresh Market was founded in Greensboro back in 1982.

This week, city and county leaders will push for incentives to get the company's headquarters to stay put.

The state wants to keep them here, too.

Guilford County is considering a $106,000 incentive.

High Point and Greensboro will each consider an incentive up to $300,000.

The money will help retain the current 248 positions at the Greensboro corporate office and create another 53 jobs.

"I think anytime we lose jobs, it's a regrettable thing," said Greensboro City Councilman Justin Outling, "The issue for us, however, is we have to fight each and every day for more jobs and better paying jobs, so it would be regrettable if The Fresh Market left."

City and county leaders say The Fresh Market is looking at locations out of state.

Last week, reps for the company said no decision will be made until after the public hearings for the incentives on Thursday.

Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson says all three parties will still contribute to the incentives as long as the company's headquarters stay in Guilford County.

"We wanted to find out what we could do to retain those jobs that effect this entire county whether its High Point, Greensboro, whatever," said High Point City Councilman Victor Jones, "They live here, they spend money here, they pay taxes here."

The incentive money is not set in stone yet.

Greensboro and High Point will hold a joint public meeting Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Guilford County will hold a meeting, just two hours later, at 5:30 p.m.