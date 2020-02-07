High Point Market receives funds for COVID-19 safety plans

The High Point Market Authority has received additional money to implement a health and safety plan for attendees.

The state will provide the Market Authority with $725,000 from the funds they received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), according to an official release from the High Point Market.

“We are committed to creating a safe environment for our attendees, our staff, and our community, but that will come with a hefty price tag at a time when our budget is already strained due to impending funding cuts from our community partners,” commented Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “This support from the state is crucial for us to be able to execute thoroughly all the suggested safety guidelines so that health and safety priorities remain paramount.”



The CARES Act requires recipients to use the funds for COVID-19-specific activities.

High Point Market officials said they intend to use the money to add additional safety measures to reduce the risk of exposure for attendees.