High Point leaders pave way for more employment opportunities for veterans

Representatives from Fort Bragg toured job sites in High Point Thursday to help connect service members with more resources upon leaving the military.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point wants military service members to know they have a home in the Triad.

Leaders from Fort Bragg met with employers and leaders from High Point Thursday to talk about opportunities for veterans in the Triad.

"One of the biggest trouble spots is transitioning into civilian life and getting a job. It was that way for my own father. Transitioning into civilian life was a horrific time for him," said Heroes Center Executive Director Patrick Davis.

Anyone familiar with the military knows the challenges that come with starting your next chapter. Leaders in High Point want to make the transition as easy as possible.

"They've already got skills sets that they don't know are valuable. They don't know that they can go in with little to no training at a technical college or college. They can hit boots on the ground, day one, and earn a very good wage applying some of the skill sets they learned from the military," said Victor Jones, a High Point City Councilman, and 13-year Marine Corps veteran.

Jones knows the struggle to transition well.

He's hoping this meeting will put more options on the table for servicemembers looking to make the Triad home.

"They've introduced us to some programs we didn't know they had access to. We've introduced them to companies they've never met before. So, the hope is this year we'll start seeing the results of today's meeting," he said.

Brian Norris with the High Point Chamber of Commerce said they invited large local companies to join the initiative.

"Our leaders here from Fort Bragg that have visited have a better relationship with employers that could consider this program as a next step," he said.

Mac Panel, Van York, Culp Inc., and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist are some of the companies involved in the initiative.

"I thought about companies that are A very much in the cluster of the largest employers in the triad… but I also thought of them because they’re High Point-based companies that thought of their talent acquisition," he said.

"Seven thousand to 9,000 soldiers a year transition out of Fort Bragg. They've got to live somewhere, they've got to work somewhere. So with this program, a soldier in the last three to six months can come to one of these companies and do an internship or an apprenticeship and it doesn’t cost the employer a dime in actual wages because the soldier is still fully active with our military and receiving a paycheck that way," Davis said.