x
High Point police chief announces retirement

Police Chief Travis Stroud has been with the High Point police department for more than 20 years.
Credit: High Point government
High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad police chief will be turning in his badge soon for retirement. 

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud announced he is in the beginning stages of the retiring process. 

He expects to retire on November 30. Chief Stroud took the top job in 2021 after serving more than 20 years on the police force. 

High Point Police Department is now looking for a new Chief to fill his spot. 

