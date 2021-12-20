High Point Police Department helps deliver letters to Santa Claus

A special helper from the North Pole came by the station to deliver the letters to Santa Claus.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With five days until Christmas, someone came down to the High Point Police Department to make a special visit.

Monday afternoon a special helper from the North Pole came by the police station to deliver the letters to Santa Claus.

The HPPD has been collecting letters to Santa for the last few weeks and awaiting this guest to arrive.

“What we do here when we put this out is provide an opportunity for the young people in our community who have a letter to Santa to drop it off and know that it’s going to be safe and picked up by a representative of the north pole express and brought to Santa,” High Point Police Captain Patrick O’Toole said.

HPPD does this every year to serve the community ensuring the most important mail from the youngest citizens gets to the north pole.