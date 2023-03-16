High Point Police Department to release children's book

The book's main character is inspired by a young boy officers met while working an investigation several years ago.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community events and programs are featured in a new children's book about the High Point Police Department: Little Eli and the High Point Police Department.

The book will be released during a special event at the High Point Public Library Saturday, April 1. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

The book tells a story of a boy who is excited to meet his community heroes.

In the book, Eli learns about several High Point Police Department programs and evening including Community Day, the Battle of the Badges charity softball game, Angels in Blue and the HPPD/HPU Youth Leadership Academy.

The author of the book is Lt. David Inthisane, the supervisor of the High Point Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

The book's main character is inspired by a young boy officers met while working an investigation several years ago.

Eli lives nearby and brought out a wagon with snacks and drinks for the officers. Eli helped boost spirits on a tough day, and his kindness touched many officers.

The book is dedicated to Eli and his family.

The book release event will include book readings at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a book signing, visits with Lt. Justice and police cars on display.

Books will be available for purchase for $15 with cash or a check. Checks must be made out to High Point Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (HPCPAA).

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.