High Point Public Library offering free swim passes for the summer

The High Point Public Library will be partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its 'Borrow an Experience' program.

One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool's operating bours this summer -- June 3-August 10, from noon to 6 p.m.

Please be aware that sometimes the pool is at maximum capacity, so families should come early or call before they come to see if there is a wait. This will ensure that they can enjoy the 'Borrow an Experience' pass to its fullest.

For more information, please visit Washington Terrace Pool's website.

This partnership with Washington Terrace Pool is only one of our 'Borrow an Experience' offerings.

We partner with a wide variety of venues to offer similar experiences. The 'Borrow an Experience' passes can be checked out on Mondays in the High Point Public Library's Children's Department on the first floor during library hours.

Adult library card holders, 18 years and older, in good standing, are eligible, are eligible to check out a pass once per year and must reserve a pass in advance through their Sign Up Genius link.

The library is excited to be able to work with Washington Terrace Pool and other partners to offer this unique service.

For more information about the program, email Jim Zola.

