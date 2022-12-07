High Point University hosts hospitality job fair, food truck event

Job hunters are being treated to free meals in exchange for interviews in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University has more than 100 open positions in its Hospitality Services Department.

The University hosted a job fair and food truck event for job seekers Tuesday.

People who showed up looking for a job received a free meal from Zeko's 2 Go food truck.

All they had to do was complete the interviewing process. Applicants who received offers and accepted them received a complimentary meal for up to a family of four.

"We wanted to create some positive energy and help the community out a little bit, so we're hiring for positions in 16 restaurants on campus. We've got the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel also, fine dining restaurant catering services on campus," Kevin Summers, the director of Hospitality Services for HPU said. "The job market is tough right now, so we're trying to create some positive energy for the community and really get our name out there that we have these great opportunities at high point university, from entry-level to managers to su chefs to culinarians you name it we've got an opportunity for them"

They are paying up to $20 an hour.

Hourly and salary positions will be available with about 150 openings next year.

Positions available:

baristas

cooks

guest service associates

catering workers

servers

front desk for the hotel

maintenance

utility

They will be looking for people with lots of energy and smiles as they'll be serving about 70 thousand meals a week.