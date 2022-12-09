HPU students raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children

High Point University student said the experience was humbling as they bought wish list gifts including socks, diapers, and sheets.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University students have raised thousands of dollars to buy Christmas gifts for children.

The university's Board of Stewards raised more than $10,000 for 100 children within the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program.

The organization says students bought toys, clothes, and necessities for children in the High Point community.

The Salvation Army says they give Christmas gifts to more than 500 children throughout the holiday season and every year, HPU students help the program achieve this goal.

Children ranging from newborn to 12 years old will get the gifts and extra toys purchased by students.

“This is a very humbling experience for us as we shopped for necessities on their Christmas lists, such as diapers, socks and sheets. In addition, we love picking out toys for them based on their wish list. As a group, we really treasure spending time together praying and shopping for these children," said Ann Claire Edwards, student and philanthropy chair for the Board of Stewards.

HPU said the Board of Stewards raised the money through donations from departments and organizations across campus and through fall chapel offerings.