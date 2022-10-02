High Point University students spread the love by hosting a special Valentine’s dance

The High Point community felt the love at a special Valentine’s dance hosted by High Point University students and High Point Parks and Recreation.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Valentine's Day is approaching and students from High Point University decided to spread the love by hosting a special dance.

The dance was Tuesday at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Comunity Center. The local community was invited for food, dancing, and fun.

According to officials, each year they organize the holiday event. Activities range from special Valentine’s Day crafts, painting a kayak, games, and more.

“We are very thankful for our partnership with HPU,” said Stephanie Hedgecock, local coordinator for the Special Olympics of High Point. “They bring a lot of positive energy to these dances, and these dances bring the inclusive social piece to life for our participants. They really enjoy seeing their friends and making new friends.”

The Universities Student Council for Exceptional Children co-hosted two similar dances in the fall semester.

“Working with individuals with disabilities in the community has always been something I have been passionate about,” said Fiona Petracca, a junior special education major. “I love being a part of the Special Pops dances because I am able to make a variety of people happy, feel appreciated, and feel special. I want all people to know that they are valued for who they are and what they do.”