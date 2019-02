HIGH POINT, N.C. — Volunteers in High Point are helping local veterans repair their homes. They live at Arthur Cassell Transitional Housing.

14 veterans live at ACTH. All of them need help restoring and repairing their living areas.

Volunteers painted inside and outside the houses. They replaced blinds and assembled furniture.

Home Depot donated $23,000 to pay for all the supplies. ACTH says they'll need more help in the near future as the work continues.