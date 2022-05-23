The Touloupas Family has sold Zack's Famous Hot Dogs in Burlington after 94 years of family history.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A restaurant owned and operated by a Burlington family is now preparing for major changes. 'Zack's Hotdogs' in downtown Burlington posted this on Facebook, revealing an ownership change is taking place after being family-run for nearly 95 years.

After almost a century of being in business, the Touloupas family has officially sold the place. This turnover in ownership is the end of a chapter for Zack Touloupas and his family, but it's the start of a new one for the restaurant.

"My grandfather bought the building in 1928. I don't know how long it's originally been open, but it's been in my family for 94 years now... I started working here when I was 5 years old. Worked every summer as a youth, and started full time here in 1981."

Zack says they sold the Burlington staple to another Burlington businessman, and longtime customer Rick Gunn says, he hopes the new owner keeps everything the exact same.

"Zack's is an institution, there are no two ways about it. It's all about family and it's all about memories... It has been the center of Burlington when it comes to restaurants forever. Everyone plans their family events around a meal at Zack's."

Zack went on to tell me that even though they've sold the restaurant, he says there's a good chance you'll still see him hanging around.