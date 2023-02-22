Iconic Carolina Theatre getting new design

The Carolina Theatre suffered a decline in the 60s, a near demolition in the 80s, and restoration after a fire in the 90s.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An iconic venue in downtown Greensboro is getting a facelift.

Expect big changes at The Carolina Theatre. They're in the process of restoring the front exterior.

The theatre is nearly 100 years old. Leaders say preserving and restoring the exterior will play an important role in securing the building for decades to come.

The theatre has come a long way over the last 96 years. From surviving a downtown decline in the 60s, a near demolition in the 80s, and restoration after a fire in the 90s.

Wednesday, it's listed on the national register of historic places and welcomes thousands of guests each year.

Betty Cone, Honorary Chairman of the Board For the Carolina Theater of Greensboro Inc., has been a part of the renovations since 1975 when they raised $550,000 to buy the theater and acquire the theater and open the door to community and city arts performances. In 2006, The Carolina Theater became its own non-profit center which has allowed it to raise capital funds as a separate stand-alone organization.

"From 1975 forward we've really focused our attention on making a place community groups can afford and can thrive in and can help our children to the opportunities in the arts. Lots of kids have been on the stage. The kid's club that runs in the summer has films and all kinds of show-and-tell activities to entertain young people during the summer months to encourage them to try out the arts," Cone added.

The Carolina Theater is finishing up round two of its renovations as part of its “Setting The Stage” Capital Campaign.

