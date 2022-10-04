Winston-Salem Fire Department offering free house markers to residents

October is Fire Safety Month.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to city residents as part of its push to improve fire protection during Fire Safety Month in October.

The numbers are four inches high and are reflective to make them easier to read from the street in the dark.

"When seconds count, the ability of first responders to find the correct address can truly make a difference," Fire Chief Trey Mayo said.

The house numbers are available to the residents of any single-family house in Winston-Salem and must be displayed within three feet of the main entrance, facing the street.

Numbers can be requested online using the link posted at CityofWSFire.org, or by calling 336-773-7964.