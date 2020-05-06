How to be an ally to minority communities

One activist said it's about doing the work to educate yourself while listening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So you may be seeing all that is happening in the world and want to be part of the change, but you don't know where to start.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a local activist about what others in the community can do to be an ally.

She said the journey will look different for everyone and will be difficult.

"This is a collective dismantling of mess and you know it is painful, but we have to make pain synonymous with progress in the same way that a pregnant woman has to give birth, you know. So I really just encourage allies of all hues don't freak out about knowing exactly what to do right now," Zithobile Nxumalo said.

First, check your heart.

Then educate yourself and others by reading credible sources and brushing up on history.

"Don't be afraid to learn," Nzumalo said.

There are a number of resources online for you to read. Scuppernong Books in Greensboro. Barnes and Noble even has a table set up with books to help you start the conversation. Click here and here for resources

Listen to those in the community you are trying to help.

Erika Wilhite with the National Conference for Community and Justice said it's also important to acknowledge your privilege.

"I think the most important thing for us to do is to keep listening and work with each other and work with black communities to find the answers and to figure out how we can move past this in a really meaningful and substantial way," Wilhite said.

Lastly, take action.

Call out something you see is untrue or verbally. If you see an injustice happening in front of you, say something Nzumalo said. Taking action can also be donating money to an organization.

"There are so many people who are doing the good work and all they need is capital in space to do their thing," Nzumalo said.

