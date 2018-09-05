GREENSBORO, N.C. – Not all damage from last month's tornado is visible. While homes are repaired- however slowly – storm survivors may not take the time to address mental or emotional damage.

“When something is as devastating as this, you can't help but remember it,” said Ester Norris, who lives on Pine Street.

After the tornado, there can be lasting impacts and trauma. For Norris, it comes in the form of a noise: the sound of the train, closely passing by her home multiple time a day.

“You could very well hear it. I mean it's the train. I know it's the train. But it sounds like the tornado,” she said.

For Rose Moore, who lives on Moody Street, the lasting impression is the fact she slept through it.

“I slept through the whole thing. I kept hearing loud noises, and I woke up and everything was a mess,” she said.

More than three weeks later, people across the community have cleared limbs, patched roofs and focused on the physical damage. But as clean up continues, counselors say it's equally important to take care of your mind.

“Trauma can be lingering. Some people, they're focusing on restoring their home, their shelter, but trauma can live in the body and in the mind for so long,” said Jessi Matlock with the Kellin Foundation, “People try to push it down often times, or they are told that it’s not okay to live with our emotions. I think it’s very important that people reach out and know they’re not alone.”

Every Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the McGirt-Horton Library, the Kellin Foundation will hold group therapy sessions open to tornado survivors.

One step at a time, this community knows they'll make it.

“I’m getting there. I'm getting there,” said Moore, “I'm in pain but I'll be fine."

Nearly a thousand homes in East Greensboro suffered damage from the EF-2 tornado.

Those Tuesday meetings will be held for the next month and a half.

The Kellin Foundation is committed to providing free or reduced-cost counseling and services to people in underserved areas. The number to get in touch is (336) 429-5600. Click here to find out more.

