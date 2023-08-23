HPPD Chief reflects on his career after nearly three decades

Chief Stroud says he will retire at the end of November

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said he has spent his entire career working for the hometown he loves.

"As a kid, all I wanted to do was be a police officer, just growing up as one of those things cops and robbers," he said.

When he was promoted to Chief in 2020, he told WFMY News 2 he wanted to "Give his all". Humbly, he said it's hard to measure what he's achieved in these last few years.

"This department has evolved since 1995 until now. I've been a part of a lot of those things. It's much greater than the individual. It is truly the biggest team sport you're ever going to come up with right here as law enforcement," he reflects.

Policy, crime-fighting, community, and training are the pillars Chief Stroud set as the standard for the High Point Police Department. That push into developing quality police officers has seemed to pay off. Currently, HPPD reports an 8% decrease in crime compared to this time last year.

He said the job as chief comes with its challenges and shares some advice as he prepares to pass the baton.

"As long as he's pushing us forward and we're fighting crime number one, followed quickly by the community engagement side, I don't think you can go wrong," Stroud said.

The chief plans to retire on November 30th.

