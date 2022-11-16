Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

David Merratt reflects over his 12 years of being homeless and wants other who are homeless to get the same opportunities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances.

David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it.

He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development in Greensboro, a place aimed to reduce homelessness by building tiny home communities.

Merratt was homeless for 12 years before becoming a volunteer. Beyond the door frames, wood and metal, the Tiny House organization has a special place in Merratt's heart.

"I build garden boxes chicken coops all of that stuff right here," Merratt said. "This place has helped me get glasses and dentures."

Living with only a blanket to stay warm during winter months and traveling by foot to find a place to eat. Until one day, while searching for his next meal, he met the Executive Director of the Tiny House Community Development.

Scott Jones saw Merratt needed help and got him into a tiny home.

"He is our longest resident in our program and he's doing extremely well he has learned new life skills. He's just improved overall over the past four years," Jones said.

The tiny house community has 16 houses and by next year they will have 25 to place those that are homeless in. Jones says it's a rewarding experience.

"It's what keeps us going it's what keeps us energized and focused on increasing the number of affordable housing options," Jones said.

As Merratt reflects over his 12 years of being homeless, he wants other who are homeless to get the same opportunities.

"We need donations to help our organization work," Merratt said.