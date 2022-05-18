Having access to a vehicle is something that many of us take for granted. Not Jerome Davis.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us take having a car for granted. Our daily commute is viewed as more of a hassle than a blessing.

For Jerome Davis and his 6-year-old daughter, having access to a car is everything.

Ever since Jerome lost his vehicle, he and his daughter Da'Kiyah depended on public transportation to get around the city. Now, that is no longer the case.

"I never thought I'd get picked honestly, but when I did, it was like WOW, seriously? It's truly a blessing."

Jerome was entered into the Salvation Army's Recycled ride raffle by his Success Coach, Jamie Fuller.

"I felt like Mr. Davis was a great candidate because he's actively engaged in the program. Not just getting into the program and trying to get by, but he was actually taking advantage of what we offered."

People from all over our state entered this raffle, lucky for Jerome and his daughter, they were the big winners.

"When you pray to God, just know he answers your prayers, it may not be as soon, but they'll come, and when they do, you're just like WHAT?"