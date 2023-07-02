'If not me, then who?', Lt. Dwayne Little steps up and fills in the gaps at his alma mater

Lieutenant Dwayne Little serves his community on the force and on the campus of Carver High School.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Throughout his time in Forsyth County, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has emphasized the importance of his deputies becoming one with their community.

One Lieutenant has taken that duty, to a new level and we spoke to him about why he does so.

Lieutenant Dwayne Little isn't just a member of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. He's a Winston-Salem native, that wants to see positive change in his community so he's dedicating his time and resources to help his alma mater and the students that walk its halls.

Lt. Dwayne Little has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office for nine years, but he was born and raised right in the heart of Winston-Salem.

"I'm a Carver grad, class of 1999, and a 1998 state champion. So I've seen Carver at its highest, because not only did we excel in sports, but we were also excellent in the classroom, " Lt. Little said.

Lt. Little as well as the new administration at Carver High School, are looking to restore the luster of one of the most famous schools in the state of North Carolina.

"We had people who lived good lives and had honorable professions. So now it hurts when I come back and see Carver in the way it is now. Because we know that it was once held as one of the greatest schools not just in the city but in the state", Lt. Little said.

Now as part of the Community Services division with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Little has been allocating his time to the kids of Carver.

"My job has awarded me a lot of relationships, with my position as the community services supervisor I can tap into many realms. It's not just athletics, because sometimes I help a student with paying rent, or finding a bed, or getting some clothes", is how Lt. Little describes his new role with his alma mater.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough understands just how important it is to have deputies immersed in the community as well as build bridges to fill in the gaps between the public and law enforcement.