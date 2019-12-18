GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro will soon have a new, inclusive playground in the northeast part of town.

Parks and Recreation held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of Keeley Park on Wednesday.

The park is getting $2.2 million in improvements, and the playground is part of that plan. The city says children of all physical capabilities will be able to play on the playground.

In addition to the new playground, the city will add picnic shelters, cornhole courts, a festival field, an outdoor fitness area with a shade structure, and expansion of the 'sprayground' deck for more lounging space.

