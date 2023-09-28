Interactive Resource Center wants to extend their services to 24/7

The one stop shop serves the homeless community and is currently open M-F 8am to 3pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro is hoping to expand services to 24/7. Thursday night it's annual fundraising event to better serve the homeless.

For Willie Wilson and Alvin Barry, the Interactive Resource Center (IRC) serves as a lifeline for them.

"We don't have anywhere to go and we have no where to sleep," Wilson said.

The IRC provides several resources including: a mail room and a medical clinic. Right now, it currently closes at 3pm.

"Sometimes we have to get out of here in the rain because it's 3 o'clock and we have to go," Barry shared.

He said that 24/7 services adds a sense of security.

"Not everyone of us want to be in a place where people are fighting, and making all kinds of noise. It's a sense of security if it's going to be open 24 hours," Barry said.



The IRC wants to raise eighty thousand dollars to help keep doors open 24/7. A spokesperson told WFMY News 2 after nearly 15 years serving Greensboro there is a need to adjust.

"Homelessness doesn't end at 3 o'clock and we want the services to be available all throughout the day for whatever schedules people have, and whatever the need is," IRC Executive Director Kristina Singleton shared,

"We've always wanted to be able to do 24/7 because the need is always there. I think really COVID-19 expedited that and we're seeing so many more folks that need help."

You can help through fundraising, donating items or volunteering your time.

