“There’s just something about seeing that sea of pink and all of that support, and it’s kind of a fun event,” Wynn shared in an interview with WFMY News 2.

When she got involved, it wasn’t because she had breast cancer, but because she worked in Women’s Health.

But in 2009, things changed.

The Medical Librarian at Moses Cone Hospital had been receiving notices from her medical provider that her mammogram was due.

She put it off for over a month before she decided to finally schedule her appointment.

The doctors noticed something in her test and requested a follow-up.

“You think it’s never going to happen to you,” Wynn said. “It was cancer.”

First, she had a lumpectomy followed by 6 weeks of radiation. No chemo.

“I was very fearful of chemotherapy and don’t know why,” Wynn said.

Wynn shares she was a bit embarrassed to wear a survivor shirt during the Women’s Only 5K for 3 years because she had a relatively “smooth journey to cure” compared to many other women who face breast cancer.

“I was grateful that I had great health insurance coverage and I was grateful it was a breast cancer that responds real well to treatment,” Wynn explained.

With the help of her husband, three daughters and “great” friends, some who had also fought breast cancer, she’s pulled through.

She’s almost 10 years cancer-free.

Today, Wynn’s involvement in the Women’s Only 5K goes beyond just being a walker. She’s also a volunteer.

“It was just sort of a natural thing to participate in something that was helping women,” she explained.

As a survivor, she encourages women to get their mammograms and realize that “it can happen it anybody,” even if you feel healthy or don’t have a history of cancer in the family.

“Life is fragile, people are fragile and you’ve just got to do the best you can to get through what you can get through,” she said.

