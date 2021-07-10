GCS CTE students are helping build affordable homes in Greensboro through a partnership with Fannie Mae’s housing project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An affordable housing build in Greensboro, got a whole lot of help from some local students. Today a select few Guilford County students gave their time and energy to something constructive for the community.

Also, it's part of the Career and Technology program that the Guilford County Schools offers.

John Hensley is electrical trades and construction technology teacher with the Guilford County CTE program. He says this program is important to him because he wants to show kids there are several ways to make a living, and that college isn't always the only answer.

"It's really rewarding to see kids get energetic about a possible future they might have after high school.... Young people need a good possible career with out picking up a lot of debt. These programs we have at the school system can actually give them that."

For these 8 Guilford County students, this Career and Technical Education class is the most fun they've ever had in school.

11th grader Elizabeth Cook, agrees wholeheartedly, and urges other students to get involved. "It's a lot of fun, if you have the chance, come get involved."

Grimsley Junior Ronald Fletcher also is a part of this CTE program, and he told me he enjoyed this project so much, because he wants to be an electrical engineer when he grows up.

Kenneth Summers Jr was also apart of this program and he wants to be a mechanical engineer when he grows up, but that's not why he enjoyed this project so much.

"I don't even know what to say. It's heartwarming helping people. I know a few years ago a tornado tore it all down and it feels good to rebuild for the community and for others."