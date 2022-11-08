'It's our duty to give back when we can'| Greensboro small businesses partner for back-to-school shoe drive

Supplies aren’t the only items kids need to head back to school. A group of businesses is making sure kids put their best foot forward.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping can be a pain, especially with rising inflation. Supplies aren’t the only items kids need to head back to school. A group of small business owners in Greensboro are stepping up to help students put their best foot forward this school year.

D’Atra Westmoreland helps others feel more confident for a living. She’s the owner of Beyond Brows in Greensboro. She opened the business in April.

“We specialize in all things beauty, wellness, and self-care,” Westmoreland said. “This is just a place where you can come, relax, feel and look better than when you came in.”

With a new school year right around the corner, she wanted to find a way to help students look and feel their best. That’s when she got the idea to host a back-to-school shoe drive.

“Shoes which are one of the biggest expenses families have when school starts,” Westmoreland said. “I just felt like I wanted all kids to go to school feeling confident in what they wear. It’s one less thing they have to care about.”

Westmoreland teamed up with two new small businesses in Greensboro to help kids put their best foot forward. The group has a goal of collecting at least 200 pairs of new or gently used shoes.

Jamon “Mook” Reynolds is the owner of Next In Line Training. It’s a business that helps young athletes prepare for the next level.

“It’s important for small businesses to step up and get involved, give back because we can never forget we were those kids at one time,” Reynolds said. “I created this business solely with the purpose of giving back to kids, not only athletically and physically, but mentally and emotionally as well.”

Michael Elks, the owner of HME Construction, agrees.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve been in a situation where someone has given me something that really meant a lot to me,” Elks said. “I think it’s our duty to give back when we can.”

The businesses are looking for tennis shoes, dress shoes, and sandals for grades K-12.

Shoes can be dropped off at Beyond Brows located at 5315 Liberty Road Suite G.