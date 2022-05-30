The Jamestown Veterans' Committee hosted the town's Memorial Day ceremony this year.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Flags flew at half staff across the country Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. The Jamestown Veteran's Committee, along with plenty of help from the community honored those who lost their lives in combat.

The Veteran's Memorial in Jamestown was originally designed to honor those from the area that lost their lives fighting in World War II. Over the years, anyone from the area who paid the ultimate price for this country is honored by this monument, as well as events like the one the Jamestown Veteran's Committee put on this Memorial Day.

After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamestown Veteran Committee and the Jamestown community were out in full four to honor our fallen heroes.

Sergeant Gerald Peek is the Chairmen of the Jamestown Veteran's Committee, he told us it's just a privilege to be back out honoring our brave Americans.

"When COVID-19 came, we had to suspend these, but today, we had the best crowd we've had in years. It's just a great day to honor those who made this country what it is today, and gave us the freedom that we don't really deserve."

Close to 100 members of the community came out to pay their respects to the 300-plus names of fallen combat veterans this Memorial Day, and Sgt. Peek wouldn't have had it any other way.