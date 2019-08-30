HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point is honoring legendary jazz musician John Coltrane. Crews cleaned up his childhood home, and now there's a historical marker especially made for the triad native.

Coltrane died in 1967, but his music and his memory live on. Details about his life are included on the historical marker on Underhill Street.

It mentions his music and his commitment to bringing more schools to African American children in the Triad.

Tours at his childhood home start Saturday August 31st.

