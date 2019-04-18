SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Johnny Van Kemp's journey back to normal is going pretty well.

Just three weeks ago, he was coming back from Philadelphia for one of the last cancer treatments he'll have to endure.

Van Kemp beat cancer three times. He first got leukemia when he was seven years old. Now he just wants to beat his teachers at some basketball.

He and his friends played in a charity basketball game Wednesday night. Northern Guilford High School faculty versus the students.

Van Kemp says hitting the court with his friends feels great.

"It's amazing to be back," Van Kemp says, "I'm loving it. It feels good to be in the faculty."

His family was there too to cheer him on. His dad says watching his son run up and down the court was a relief and a blessing.

"We're living proof that miracles do happen and prayers are answered," Van Kemp says, "There were times when we just wanted to see him back on his feet. Now he's out here playing basketball with his friends and his teachers. What an exciting night."

Johnny is already back in class, and the Van Kemp family says they're thankful for all the support.