Join WFMY News 2 as we celebrate 2sDay!

It's a day that won't come around again for a while: 2/22/2022 on a Tuesday! So we're celebrating by serving and giving away prizes!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pretty unique date is fast approaching on the calendar! Tuesday, February 22, 2022. That’s right, that TUESDAY is 2/22/2022!

WFMY News 2 is Celebrating 2sDay in two ways! We're giving back to the community and giving back to you!

Part One

We’re partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to raise 2 things, food, and funds in 2 ways!

Two-day Virtual Fundraiser From Sunday 2/20/22 to Tuesday 2/22/22, donate to Second Harvest Food Bank online. The link will be available here once the virtual drive is active. Two-Hour Food Drive From noon to 2 p.m. on 2/22/2022, bring a non-perishable food item to the food drive at Harris Teeter in Friendly Center at 3330 W Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Meet members of the News 2 team and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank! The first 40 people to donate will get a free gift in honor of Second Harvest's 40th anniversary!

Part Two

We're not 2 without you! So we want to give you a chance to put some money in your pocket! For being part of the WFMY News 2 Community, you can enter sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 22 $220 Visa gift cards!*

Sweepstakes details: No purchase or donation is necessary. Winners will be randomly selected at 22:22 on 2/22/2022 and will win a $220 Visa gift card, which will be delivered electronically. Winners will be notified of their winnings via phone or email on 2/23/22.

It’s once in a lifetime. It’s fun!

Join us to help others and possibly win some money for yourself!

We’re excited about Celebrating 2sDay with you!!!!

APTIVADA’S OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE 2SDAY SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW).

BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”) AND APTIVADA, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING.

Overview . These “Official Rules” are for The 2sDay Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Aptivada”), and presented in collaboration with WFMY News 2 (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Aptivada, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by entering your information at wfmynews2.com, as described in greater detail below, beginning at midnight EST on Thursday, February 10, 2022, and until 10:22 PM EST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (the “Promotional Period”).

ANY WINNER WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESPOND TO WINNER NOTIFICATION AND OTHER COMMUNICATIONS FROM APTIVADA WITHIN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS ACCORDING TO THE NOTICE(S) FROM APTIVADA OR THE PRIZE MAY BE FORFEITED (IN APTIVADA’S SOLE DISCRETION).

Eligibility . The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who is 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of a Promotion Entity or any other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Entity, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; Aptivada will reject and delete any entry that it finds to be false or fraudulent. Aptivada will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method . During the Promotional Period, entrants may enter the Promotion by visiting wfmynews2.com and following all steps to complete and submit an entry form with all required information. Entrants may participate an unlimited number of times per person per Participating Entity.