Juneteenth celebrations happening around Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth celebrations in the city of Greensboro will take place from June 17 to June 20.
This is the second year the city has recognized Juneteenth as a city holiday.
In May of 2020, event organizer April Parker and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower helped to pass the resolution, making Juneteenth a city holiday.
Due to COVID-19, most of last year’s events were held virtually. This year there will be several opportunities to celebrate the holiday face-to-face.
“It gives us a place to return back to each other,” Parker said. “Where we were in social distancing and quarantine. I know I was in the house for over a year, what a wonderful way to come back and return to our community and I think that that is a part of our culture.”
Parker encourages businesses to close shop or pay employees time-and-a-half on the holiday, like July 4.
Hightower said these events are meant to celebrate and educate the general public about the significance of the day.
“We want people to see our celebration and to join us in remembering a critical time in our lives that has impacted black people significantly.”
Events include:
Thursday, June 17
5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Glenwood Farmer’s Market.
1417 Glenwood Ave, Greensboro
8 p.m. – SiStars of Juneteenth
The Carolina Theatre
310 S Greene St, Greensboro
Friday, June 18
7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Arts Legacy Award (Streaming Online)
Saturday, June 19
11 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Family Day at Douglas Park
701 Douglas St, Greensboro
5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.- Juneteenth GSO Black Food Truck Fest w/ D.J. & Open Mic
LeBauer Park, Downtown Greensboro
8 p.m.- 10 p.m.- The Poetry Café
LeBauer Park, Downtown Greensboro
Sunday, June 20
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.- Drive-in Movie: “Don’t Shoot the Messenger”
The Khalif Event Center
2000 E. Wendover Ave, Uptown Greensboro