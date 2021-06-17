Juneteenth celebrations happening around Greensboro

This is the second year the city recognizes Juneteenth as a city holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Juneteenth celebrations in the city of Greensboro will take place from June 17 to June 20.

In May of 2020, event organizer April Parker and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower helped to pass the resolution, making Juneteenth a city holiday.

Due to COVID-19, most of last year’s events were held virtually. This year there will be several opportunities to celebrate the holiday face-to-face.

“It gives us a place to return back to each other,” Parker said. “Where we were in social distancing and quarantine. I know I was in the house for over a year, what a wonderful way to come back and return to our community and I think that that is a part of our culture.”

Parker encourages businesses to close shop or pay employees time-and-a-half on the holiday, like July 4.

Hightower said these events are meant to celebrate and educate the general public about the significance of the day.

“We want people to see our celebration and to join us in remembering a critical time in our lives that has impacted black people significantly.”

Events include:

Thursday, June 17

5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Glenwood Farmer’s Market.

1417 Glenwood Ave, Greensboro

8 p.m. – SiStars of Juneteenth

The Carolina Theatre

310 S Greene St, Greensboro

Friday, June 18

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Arts Legacy Award (Streaming Online)

Saturday, June 19

11 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Family Day at Douglas Park

701 Douglas St, Greensboro

LeBauer Park, Downtown Greensboro

8 p.m.- 10 p.m.- The Poetry Café

LeBauer Park, Downtown Greensboro

Sunday, June 20

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.- Drive-in Movie: “Don’t Shoot the Messenger”

The Khalif Event Center