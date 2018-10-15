GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, both popular shows because of their unique take on talk shows.

UNCG’s Chancellor Franklin Gilliam created his own ride-along talk show to engage with the campus community.

RELATED: Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. Becomes UNCG's 11th Chancellor

Just SayinG is a video series that follows the Chancellor’s adventures in the G-Whip, UNCG’s executive vehicle, while engaging with folks on campus through interviews and, just plain fun.

“While we wanna be serious about our work, we also want to be friendly and fun,” Chancellor Gilliam told WFMY News 2 during an interview.

The series began in the spring semester last year and attracted many on Facebook with its first teaser, which had over 25,000 and nearly 300 shares.

The first video debuted on March 31, 2017 and was an introductory portion of the series where the Chancellor answered questions from students all across campus.

The following episodes of Just SayinG delve into the campus fabric featuring student groups, faculty members, alumni and even parents.

We followed Chancellor Gilliam during the production of the newest episode which features UNCG Rugby alum during their Homecoming Weekend.

Here’s how it goes down: It all starts with the G-Whip.

“I use it to get out on the campus, meet the faculty, meet the staff, talk to them, find out where they’re from, what they’re about, what’s happening on campus,” the Chancellor explained

Production staff in the UNCG Communications team deck out the snazzy golf cart in GoPros and then mic up the Chancellor and his guests for the ride along.

From there, it’s hard to tell where the Chancellor will be taking his guests.

The production team, which we rode along with, follows the Chancellor in a separate golf cart to make sure all the gear is in place and functioning.

You get two kinds of reactions from people walking around campus: confusion from seeing all the cameras on the cart and hearing all the laughter, or excitement, along the lines of, “Oh! It’s the Chancellor in the G-Whip!”

When the ride-along is over, crews wrap it all up and work on the editing to pot on social media, all within a week of shooting.

You can watch episodes of Just SayinG on UNCG's Facebook page.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY