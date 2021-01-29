Taylor Fleshman has dedicated most of her life to the harp. In the last six years it has taken her all over the globe.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Taylor Fleshman is a 24 year old from Kernersville. She's dedicated most of her life to the Harp, and in the last 6 years it has taken her all over the globe.

After winning the Prisma Harp Concerto contest in Canada. Taylor was selected to go to Moscow and play the original Harp Concerto composed by Alexander Mosolov in late 1930s.

Taylor now is the Principal Harpist for The Orchestra Now in New York pursuing her Masters Degree in Harp Performance. This Orchestra Now Program is very exclusive and there are of three across the United States.