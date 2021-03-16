North Carolina policeman released from hospital nearly a month after being shot

Officer Sean Houle was released from the hospital 2 p.m. Tuesday. His family is "in awe" of the community's support.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — After nearly a month in the hospital, Kernersville police officer Sean Houle is headed home.

On Feb. 21, Quinton Blocker got ahold of Houle's gun during a confrontation at a Kernersville apartment complex and shot him three times, hitting him in the face, arm and hand, Kernersville police said. Houle was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital. Blocker faces first-degree murder charges.

Support for Houle flooded social media from across the Triad, culminating in multiple fundraisers to support Houle and his family as he recovered.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., Houle was released from the hospital, KPD Police Chief Tim Summers confirmed. He was escorted home by multiple first responder agencies.

The family is said to be 'in awe' of the support they have received. They released this statement prior to Houle exiting the hospital:

"The family would like to personally thank Kernersville PD, NC highway patrol, Stokes County sherrifs department and the brothers in blue here and abroad for all of the infinate support shown to the entire family. To the first responders who so swiftly cared for Sean and the wake forest Baptist trauma team, we couldn't be more grateful. Also thanks to the local churches, friends and the entire community. Prayers have been answered and God is certainly in this and we have faith knowing He is the ultimate healer."