KFD: Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department crews are on scene working a call for a helicopter that reportedly crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night.

A KFD spokesperson said the helicopter is reported to have gone down west of Alcoa Highway, behind 3358 Lake View Drive in Knoxville.

KPD also sent out a tweet a little before 8:00 p.m. on Monday night saying multiple agencies were at the scene between Alcoa Highway and the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.

Multiple agencies are working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills. Please stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fDEW8u5FE5 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 4, 2020