KFD: Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway

A KFD spokesperson said the helicopter is reported to have gone down west of Alcoa Highway, behind 3358 Lake View Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department crews are on scene working a call for a helicopter that reportedly crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night. 

A KFD spokesperson said the helicopter is reported to have gone down west of Alcoa Highway, behind 3358 Lake View Drive in Knoxville. 

KPD also sent out a tweet a little before 8:00 p.m. on Monday night saying multiple agencies were at the scene between Alcoa Highway and the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood. 

This is a developing situation 10News has a crew headed to the scene.

