KFD: Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department crews are on scene working a call for a helicopter that reportedly crashed into the Tennessee River on Monday night.
A KFD spokesperson said the helicopter is reported to have gone down west of Alcoa Highway, behind 3358 Lake View Drive in Knoxville.
KPD also sent out a tweet a little before 8:00 p.m. on Monday night saying multiple agencies were at the scene between Alcoa Highway and the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood.
This is a developing situation 10News has a crew headed to the scene.