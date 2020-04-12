Get virtual one-on-one time with Santa!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It seems like everything can be done virtually these days! And this year, Santa visits are going virtual too!

The City of Winston-Salem is coordinating zoom visits with Santa. Elaine Williams with the Parks & Rec department said, "It may have a different platform than being able to come in and sit on Santa's lap and snuggle with him, but at least they can see Santa eye to eye and talk to him and get his response in real-time."