Kids Path offers virtual counseling for grieving children amid the pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it’s creating art with watercolors or playing with life-size bubbles, Kids Path by AuthoraCare Collective strives to help children coping with loss.

“Children go through a lot of different changes when something big in their life changes,” Counselor Lindsey Nowacki said.

“Like someone they love dies, has a serious illness or maybe they themselves have an illness.”

Counseling sessions have been virtual for the past year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As covid cases continue to rise and the delta variant spreads, Nowacki said sessions will remain virtual in the fall.

“So virtually, teens are thriving in the virtual space,” Nowacki explained.

“As we all know teens are experts in social media, new technology and so far, a lot of teens that’s been a space that they feel comfortable.”

For the younger kids, she said the transition from face-to-face to virtual counseling has been interesting.

“Kids also really love using emojis in the virtual session and sharing their screens to show their artwork or making it on the artwork part of zoom,” Nowacki said.

The program said safety is a top priority.

“The pandemic has brought on a lot of challenges for families and so maintaining that contact in safe ways is really important and we really want the community to know that we are here for them,” Nowacki said.