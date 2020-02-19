GREENSBORO, N.C. — Neighbors in the Lake Jeanette area will have to wait another month before the conversation for a rezoning in their backyards continues.

The land in question is just shy of the size of 2 football fields.

Greensboro City Council was supposed to talk about plans for the property at tonight's meeting.

Instead, the council pushed it to next month while the property owner refines the application.

Neighbors on the corner of Lake Jeanette Road and Lawndale Drive want the property to stay residential and were hoping for some progress on a decision tonight.

The process for some has been frustrating.

Dennis Barber lives right near the property in question.

"As a community, we all agree that residential is exactly what it should be used for and the only thing that it should be used for and we have said that repeatedly over and over again," he said.

Barber says neighbors have met with the group trying to get it rezoned to commercial property.

He says they're trying to be cooperative in the process.

"The number one reason is it's literally when I go out on my back porch, I will be looking at whatever is built there. So, I would rather not see a commercial building in the middle of my residential neighborhood," he said, "I kinda like the view. I moved here for a reason. I did not move downtown for a reason. I moved to the country park area for a reason and I'd like for it to stay a country park area."

Councilmember Justin Outling says the topic will come up at a meeting next month.

