US lawmakers pushing historic $5B plan for community violence prevention programs

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is calling for everyone to do their part to end the violence after five women were shot in Norfolk Wednesday night. Three of them lost their lives.

“We need to start speaking up,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. “Because this I've never seen this in my 30 years career."

Alongside local calls to stop the violence, national leaders are looking to address the issue as well.

Combatting the rising crime rates in the nation is a big part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

White House members and lawmakers told 13News Now that the funding could help prevent tragic scenes like the one we saw Wednesday.

“It’s clear that existing federal approaches to prevent violence aren’t enough and that we can do more,” said Nevada U.S. Representative Steven Horsford.

“I have said many times, nothing stops a bullet like an opportunity,” said Illinois Representative Robin Kelly.

White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond, lawmakers and gun prevention leaders hopped on a press call Thursday to back an allotted $5 billion within the Build Back Better framework. It would go towards funding community violence intervention programs.

“We hope that between today and tomorrow we will pass both pieces of legislation and then we can hurry up and start saving lives,” Richmond said.

Community Justice Action Fund Director Greg Jackson said he is a gun violence survivor.

“This is now the number one cause for black men, the number one cause for black youth,” Jackson said.

Wednesday night Norfolk Police said a man shot five women, taking three lives. And just last week, police said a man shot and killed two men in the parking lot of Allure Nightclub in Virginia Beach.

Leaders said the funding could provide more community intervention specialists to stop these tragic events from repeating.

“They talk to individuals; they de-escalate and help resolve conflicts before they become violent,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the funding will also go towards hospital programs to help survivors like him heal.

A program called FORESIGHT is already at work inside Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Program experts stick with patients 12 months after they are discharged to help them recover and break the cycle of violence.

It’s too early to tell where the funds will go, but Jackson said hospital and community-run programs are the focus.