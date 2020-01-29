BURLINGTON, N.C. — Minor League Baseball could be without 42 teams at the start of the 2021 season. Last year, they announced intentions to cut the teams over facility concerns. One of the teams on the list is the Burlington Royals.

On Tuesday, U.S. House lawmakers passed a resolution as part of the "Save Minor League Baseball Task Force". They hope it helps persuade Major League Baseball to reconsider its idea to cut the teams.

The measure reads in part, "The House of Representatives supports the preservation of Minor League Baseball in 160 American communities. [It] recognizes the unique social, economic and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture."

The measure doesn't hold any legal weight. The House didn't move around money or pass any new laws. The goal is to convince the MLB to change its mind.

It's not clear when the MLB will make its final decision.

You can read the full measure below: