GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of communities nationwide will celebrate National Night Out on August 6, 2019. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign focused on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement.

In 2018, 16,790 communities, representing all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide, registered to participate in National Night Out.

Many neighborhoods participate in the event by throwing block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, contests and more. Below is a list of local Triad events for National Night Out.

Greensboro

National Night Out Departments " Police " Community Engagement National Night Out (NNO) will take place Tuesday, August 6 this year. This unique crime and drug prevention event is sponsored locally by the Greensboro Police Department. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Tate Street Business District.

Tuesday, August 5, 2019, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

College Hill Historic District, the Tate Street Merchants Association and UNCG Tate Street Business District, Tate Street at Walker Avenue.

High Point

Tuesday, July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal in the 200 block of East Commerce Avenue.

High Point Police Department NATIONAL NIGHT OUT KICKOFF JULY 23 HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Police Department, and City of High Point Community Development and Housing Department, in partnership with, other city...

Jamestown

2019 National Night Out The 2019 National Night Out will be held on Tuesday August 6th from 6-10pm at Wrenn Miller Park. The band AM rOdeO will perform. Bring a chair or blanket and join the fun!

Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem National Night Out | Protestantism | Religion & Spirituality Christ Cathedral @Hariett Tubman / 15th St. Stonewall Community / Indiana Av &Beat 113 Appomattox Dr.Northeast Ward Beat 123 North Ward Blum Park, Shelter 3 Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & WicklowBeat 112 Rd. (with groups 156, 193, 197, 199)North Ward Beat 114 Northwest Ward Waterford Rd.

Kernersville

National Night Out 2019 National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Burlington

National Night Out The National Night Out (NNO) campaign is multi-functional. It is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness Generate support for and participate in local anti-crime programs Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are fighting back @(Model.BulletStyle == CivicPlus.Entities.Modules.Layout.Enums.BulletStyle.Decimal ?

Asheboro

Thomasville

Gibsonville

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users