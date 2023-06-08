Lexington ministry to give free groceries and clothes to families in need

SWIRL Ministries will host its sixth annual SWIRL Community Day event at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington on June 10.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington-based women's ministry will showcase its love for its surrounding community with a free food, clothing, and family fun event on June 10.



SWIRL Ministries will host its sixth annual SWIRL Community Day event at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington. Founders Cecy Morcom and Bernie Young said their organization reaches families who may struggle due to job loss, addiction, domestic violence, and more.



“We try to empower the individual to do better, and we have different programs to do that,” Morcom said. “We have bible study, we have a pantry, we give out food, we deliver."

The Community Day Event is a family-friendly block party where Christ is the center. More than ten nonprofits and organizations including Davidson Medical Ministries and the Salvation Army will be there to help connect families to housing, financial, and medical resources.



“I've been in Lexington all my life and we know we live in hard times today,” Young said. “Things don't seem to get any easier for a lot of people and even the homeless population because jobs were taken away years ago and just life in general. Some people lose their jobs, or they get sick, and we just want to help however we can."

There will be a groceries giveaway, live entertainment, and games for kids. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

